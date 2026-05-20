Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Thunder In Game 2
Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, May 20. Champagnie's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 122-115 win over the Thunder on May 18, Champagnie put up 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.