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Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 4

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10. Champagnie's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on June 8, Champagnie posted 12 points in a 115-111 win over the Knicks. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

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