Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 4

Last time out on June 8, Champagnie posted 12 points in a 115-111 win over the Knicks. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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