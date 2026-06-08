Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Knicks In Game 3

In his last game on June 5, Champagnie posted eight points in a 105-104 loss to the Knicks. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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