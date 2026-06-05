Julian Champagnie And Spurs Take On Knicks In Game 2
Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 5. Champagnie's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 105-95 loss to the Knicks on June 3, Champagnie tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.