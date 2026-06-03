Julian Champagnie And Spurs Square Off Against Knicks In Game 1

In his last action, a 111-103 win over the Thunder on May 30, Champagnie totaled 20 points and six rebounds. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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