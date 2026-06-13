Josh Hart And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5

Last time out on June 10, Hart posted six points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 107-106 win over the Spurs. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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