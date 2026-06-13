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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13. Hart's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on June 10, Hart posted six points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 107-106 win over the Spurs. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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