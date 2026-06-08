Josh Hart And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 105-104 win over the Spurs on June 5, Hart put up six rebounds and four assists. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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