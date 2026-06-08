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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 3

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 8. Hart's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 105-104 win over the Spurs on June 5, Hart put up six rebounds and four assists. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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