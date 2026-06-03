Josh Hart And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 1

Hart had six points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in his last game, a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 25. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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