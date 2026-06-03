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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 1

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3. Hart's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hart had six points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in his last game, a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers on May 25. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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