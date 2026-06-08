Jose Alvarado And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 3

In his last game, a 105-104 win over the Spurs on June 5, Alvarado totaled two points. Alvarado averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

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