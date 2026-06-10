Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 4

Clarkson put up 10 points in his most recent game, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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