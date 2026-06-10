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Jordan Clarkson
New York Knicks

Jordan Clarkson

New York Knicks G

Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 4

Jordan Clarkson and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10. Clarkson's points prop was 2.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Clarkson put up 10 points in his most recent game, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8. Clarkson averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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