Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 4
Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Grant's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his last game, a 120-108 loss to the Spurs on April 24, Grant tallied 13 points. Grant averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.