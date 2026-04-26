Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 4

In his last game, a 120-108 loss to the Spurs on April 24, Grant tallied 13 points. Grant averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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