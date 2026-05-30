Jaylin Williams And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 7

In his last game, a 118-91 loss to the Spurs on May 28, Williams had four points and nine rebounds. Williams averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

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