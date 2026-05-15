FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers • #31 C

Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 6

Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Allen's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Allen totaled 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in his last action, a 117-113 win over the Pistons on May 13. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarrett Allen

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News