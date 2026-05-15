Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 6
Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Allen's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Allen totaled 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in his last action, a 117-113 win over the Pistons on May 13. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.