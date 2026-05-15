Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 6

Allen totaled 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in his last action, a 117-113 win over the Pistons on May 13. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.

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