Jared McCain And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 6

Last time out on May 26, McCain put up 20 points in a 127-114 win over the Spurs. McCain averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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