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Jared McCain
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jared McCain

Oklahoma City Thunder • #3 SG

Jared McCain And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 6

Jared McCain and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 28. McCain's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 26, McCain put up 20 points in a 127-114 win over the Spurs. McCain averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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