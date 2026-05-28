Jalen Williams And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 6

In his most recent action, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20, Williams totaled four points and two steals. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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