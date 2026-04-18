Jalen Johnson And Hawks Take On Knicks In Game 1

Johnson put up 18 points and nine rebounds in his most recent game, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10. Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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