Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5

Brunson tallied 36 points, seven assists and three steals in his last game, a 107-106 win over the Spurs on June 10. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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