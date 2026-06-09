Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3

Brunson totaled 20 points, six assists and five steals in his last action, a 105-104 win over the Spurs on June 5. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.