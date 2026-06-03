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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 1

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3. Brunson's points prop was 25.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 25, Brunson recorded 15 points and five assists in a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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