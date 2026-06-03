Jalen Brunson And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 1

Last time out on May 25, Brunson recorded 15 points and five assists in a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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