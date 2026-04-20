Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 2

In his last appearance, a 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers on April 18, Poeltl tallied four points, six rebounds and two blocks. Poeltl averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.