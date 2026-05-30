Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 7

Hartenstein had 10 points in his most recent game, a 118-91 loss to the Spurs on May 28. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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