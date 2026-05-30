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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 7

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday, May 30. Hartenstein's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hartenstein had 10 points in his most recent game, a 118-91 loss to the Spurs on May 28. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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