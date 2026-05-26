Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 5
Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, May 26. Hartenstein's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 24, Hartenstein posted 12 points and seven rebounds in a 103-82 loss to the Spurs. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.