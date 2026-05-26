Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Take On Spurs In Game 5

In his last game on May 24, Hartenstein posted 12 points and seven rebounds in a 103-82 loss to the Spurs. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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