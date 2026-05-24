Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 4

Hartenstein totaled five points, eight rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 123-108 win over the Spurs on May 22. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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