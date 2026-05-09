Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 3

Hartenstein put up 10 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 125-107 win over the Lakers on May 7. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.