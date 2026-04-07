Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Face Lakers On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Hartenstein recorded 10 points and eight rebounds in a 146-111 win over the Jazz. Hartenstein is averaging 9.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are conceding 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

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