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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Face Lakers On April 7

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, April 7. Hartenstein's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Hartenstein recorded 10 points and eight rebounds in a 146-111 win over the Jazz. Hartenstein is averaging 9.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are conceding 115.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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