Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 2

Last time out on April 18, Mobley put up 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 126-113 win over the Raptors. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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