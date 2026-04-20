Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 2
Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Mobley's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 18, Mobley put up 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 126-113 win over the Raptors. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.