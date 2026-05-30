Dylan Harper And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 7
Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday, May 30. Harper's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Harper totaled 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 118-91 win over the Thunder on May 28. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.