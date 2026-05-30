Dylan Harper And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 7

Harper totaled 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last game, a 118-91 win over the Thunder on May 28. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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