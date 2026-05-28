Dylan Harper And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 6

Harper tallied five points and six rebounds in his most recent game, a 127-114 loss to the Thunder on May 26. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per game.

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