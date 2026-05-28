Dylan Harper And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 6
Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 28. Harper's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Harper tallied five points and six rebounds in his most recent game, a 127-114 loss to the Thunder on May 26. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.