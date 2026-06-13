Dylan Harper And Spurs Play Knicks In Game 5

In his last game on June 10, Harper put up 21 points in a 107-106 loss to the Knicks. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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