Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Knicks In Game 4

Last time out on June 8, Harper put up 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 115-111 win over the Knicks. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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