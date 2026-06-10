Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Knicks In Game 4
Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10. Harper's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on June 8, Harper put up 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 115-111 win over the Knicks. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.