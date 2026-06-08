Dylan Harper And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 3

Last time out on June 5, Harper recorded 15 points and six rebounds in a 105-104 loss to the Knicks. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.

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