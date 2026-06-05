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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 5. Harper's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Harper had 16 points and eight rebounds in his last appearance, a 105-95 loss to the Knicks on June 3. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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