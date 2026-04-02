Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Play Pistons On April 2

In his last appearance, a 124-94 win over the Mavericks on March 30, DiVincenzo had 15 points. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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