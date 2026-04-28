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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Game 5

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Vassell's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 114-93 win over the Trail Blazers on April 26, Vassell had 11 points and six rebounds. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.8 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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