Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Game 5

In his last appearance, a 114-93 win over the Trail Blazers on April 26, Vassell had 11 points and six rebounds. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.8 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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