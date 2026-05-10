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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 4

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 10. Vassell's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Vassell tallied 13 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 115-108 win over the Timberwolves on May 8. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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