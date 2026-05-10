Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 4

Vassell tallied 13 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 115-108 win over the Timberwolves on May 8. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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