Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Knicks In Game 4

Vassell tallied 11 points in his most recent game, a 115-111 win over the Knicks on June 8. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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