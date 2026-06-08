Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Knicks In Game 3

Vassell had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 105-104 loss to the Knicks on June 5. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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