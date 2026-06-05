Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Knicks In Game 2

Vassell totaled nine points and nine rebounds in his most recent game, a 105-95 loss to the Knicks on June 3. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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