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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Knicks In Game 2

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 5. Vassell's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Vassell totaled nine points and nine rebounds in his most recent game, a 105-95 loss to the Knicks on June 3. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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