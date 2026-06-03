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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Knicks In Game 1

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 111-103 win over the Thunder on May 30, Vassell had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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