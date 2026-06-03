Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Knicks In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 111-103 win over the Thunder on May 30, Vassell had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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