Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 1

In his last action, a 114-110 win over the Suns on April 14, Avdija had 41 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks. Avdija averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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