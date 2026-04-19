Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 1
Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Avdija's points prop was 23.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 114-110 win over the Suns on April 14, Avdija had 41 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks. Avdija averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.