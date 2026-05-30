De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Thunder In Game 7

In his last appearance, a 118-91 win over the Thunder on May 28, Fox tallied five points and seven assists. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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