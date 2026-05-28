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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 6

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 28. Fox's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 127-114 loss to the Thunder on May 26, Fox tallied nine points, eight assists and three steals. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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