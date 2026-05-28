De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 6

In his most recent action, a 127-114 loss to the Thunder on May 26, Fox tallied nine points, eight assists and three steals. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.

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