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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Knicks In Game 5

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13. Fox's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on June 10, Fox posted 18 points, seven assists and two steals in a 107-106 loss to the Knicks. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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