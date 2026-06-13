De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Knicks In Game 5

In his last game on June 10, Fox posted 18 points, seven assists and two steals in a 107-106 loss to the Knicks. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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