De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 4

Fox tallied 12 points, eight assists and two blocks in his last action, a 115-111 win over the Knicks on June 8. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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