De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Face Knicks In Game 4
De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10. Fox's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Fox tallied 12 points, eight assists and two blocks in his last action, a 115-111 win over the Knicks on June 8. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.