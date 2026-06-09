De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Knicks In Game 3

Fox had 20 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 105-104 loss to the Knicks on June 5. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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