De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2
De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 5. Fox's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on June 3, Fox posted seven points and five assists in a 105-95 loss to the Knicks. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.