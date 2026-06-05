De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2

Last time out on June 3, Fox posted seven points and five assists in a 105-95 loss to the Knicks. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.1 points per game.

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