Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 1
Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Jenkins' points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 3, Jenkins put up 16 points and five assists in a 116-94 win over the Magic. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.