Christian Braun And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 6

Last time out on April 27, Braun recorded nine points and three steals in a 125-113 win over the Timberwolves. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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