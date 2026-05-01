Christian Braun And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 6
Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Braun's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on April 27, Braun recorded nine points and three steals in a 125-113 win over the Timberwolves. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.