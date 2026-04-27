Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 4
Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Holmgren's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Holmgren had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 121-109 win over the Suns on April 25. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.