Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 4

Holmgren had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 121-109 win over the Suns on April 25. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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