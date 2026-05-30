Chet Holmgren And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 7

In his last game on May 28, Holmgren posted 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 118-91 loss to the Spurs. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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